MANAMA: Dr. Faeqa Bint Saeed Al Saleh, Minister of Health, has opened the Al Hilal Healthcare 4th facility in Salmabad area. With the 4th facility went operational this month, Al Hilal Healthcare Group has emerged the most rapidly growing healthcare group across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The 4th multispecialty Al Hilal Hospital also enjoys the Group’s largest and the state-of-the-art pathology laboratory which adds new strength from diagnostic to treatment of the patients with quick tests and results made available within hours after the submission of the specimens. Al Hilal Group earlier this year had pledged to invest BD100million to turn Bahrain into a tourism hub in the region.

The opening of the multi-specialty medical centre was attended by Group Directors P. A. Mohammed, V. T. Vinodan and Abdul Latheef, and Dr. Sharath Chandran the Chief Executive Officer, invited guests and large segment of the public who enjoyed the free food and entertainment during the grand opening.

Al Hilal Hospital and Medical Centers, a part of the renowned healthcare provider in the Middle East, Badr Al-Sama with operations in the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and the KSA with a chain of hospitals and polyclinics, plans to open a hospital in Bahrain to cater for the needs of the people travelling abroad for the treatment.

The new center, is well-equipped with advanced healthcare technology will initially operate the departments of Internal Medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Radiology, General Practice and Dentistry. The infrastructure has a perfect and spacious ambience to accommodate a large number of care-seekers, and cater to their healthcare needs conveniently. The medical equipment featuring various departments of the hospital meets excellent standards, and ensures high-quality healthcare delivery. The center is equipped with Bi-Directional Interface Laboratory, X-ray, CT and Ultrasound Scan test facilities and a full-fledged pharmacy.

“Today we take pride in announcing the launch of our 4th center, by which we have now turned out as one of the largest clinical workforces in the private healthcare sector of the Kingdom. At Al Hilal, we have employees from more than 15 countries working cohesively. A highly experienced team of healthcare talent sourced from Bahrain and other nations, adds substantially to the care-giving standards of Al Hilal”, P A Mohammed, Director, said.

“As far as the Global Group Strength is taken into account, we are one of the largest healthcare service providers in the GCC with facility strength of 25, and a talent pool of more than 500 doctors and 2500 paramedical staff”, he added.

“The center is ready to extend the finest patient care to the vast majority of nationals and expatriates settled in and around Salmabad, and other regions of Bahrain as well. Sticking firmly to the noble standards of healthcare on which the Group has built its tradition of trusted care over the years, Al-Hilal Multispecialty Medical Center hopes to fulfill the needs of the people who belong to various social strata. We are committed to the society, and so, we organize health screening camps and informative health talks to the public by partnering with a wide spectrum of self-help groups. I would like to emphasize here that, the same level commitment will remain unwavering,” V T Vinodan, Director, said.

“Our vision is to ensure affordable and quality healthcare to all sections of the society. We are committed to improve our span of services by adding new centers in the Kingdom. Al Hilal eyes sternly on a fast-track expansion drive in the country. We will be establishing four more medical centers in the different regions of the country like Saar, Hamad Town, Askar and Al-Hidd in the near future,” Abdul Latheef, Director, said.

Al Hilal has become a prominent brand name in the healthcare scenario of the Middle East in a short span of time on account of its keen and consistent adherence to premium quality standards. More than a million patients have been served since its inception in 2005.

“We are accredited by JCI (Joint Commission International), a certification of Global Standard for healthcare facilities. The Hospital functioning in Muharraq, and the Multispecialty Medical Centers in Manama and Riffa have become highly preferred healthcare destinations of the natives and the expats in the Kingdom for more than a decade. We are committed to conserve this trustworthy association with the people forever. With our new center, we aim at ensuring a complete solution for all healthcare needs of the people living in the vast and thickly populated areas of Salmabad, A’ali, Buri, Isa Town and others,” Dr. Sharath Chandran, Chief Executive Officer, said.