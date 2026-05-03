MANAMA: MasterTech, a part of Al Hawaj Group which was founded in 1942 by late Yousuf Wahab Al Hawaj, has been appointed by Hitachi as a distributor to handle Hitachi home appliances across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Al Hawaj Group has business that ranges from Luxury Retail and Distribution, Fashion Retail, and Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances to Education and Hospitality.

Following the official launching of Hitachi Home appliances Distributorship, MasterTech, will now handle distribution of Hitachi Home Appliance products in Bahrain through its wide ranging channel network across the Kingdom.

With a great heritage of producing quality consumer as well as manufacturer supply, Hitachi Home Appliance products is proud to be associated with MasterTech in Bahrain.

“We are extremely pleased to have been awarded the official distributor rights for the consumer electronics division of Hitachi in Bahrain. We are optimistic about our endeavor to provide the very best in consumer electronics with Hitachi as one of our partners. MasterTech caters to every consumer’s needs and our goal is to provide the widest range of the best electronics, and we stand to uphold this image with distributing Hitachi’s consumer tech in the region,” Jawad Yousuf Al Hawaj, Chairman and Managing Director, said.

Hidenori Zen, Managing Director of Hitachi, said, “Hitachi’s presence in Bahrain commenced in the early 70’s and has been in the market for more than 40 years. We are very excited to appoint MasterTech as the new distributor of Hitachi Home appliance products in

Bahrain MasterTech is one of the major distributors in Bahrain, having a wide ranging channel across the Kingdom and a part of the Al Hawaj group which represents many world renowned brands. They provide excellent after-service support to the consumer and we believe that their level of experience and commitment will be beneficial to Hitachi’s brand name. We look forward to a fond alliance with the brand and have high hopes from this endeavor.”