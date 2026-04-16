Manama: Zain Bahrain, through its dedicated customer experience portfolio OneCX, has announced the launch of Bahrain’s first generative AI powered voice agent, marking a major advancement in AI-led customer engagement across the Kingdom.

The newly launched solution reinforces Zain Bahrain’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric transformation by empowering organizations to engage with customers through natural, human- like conversational voice experiences in the Bahraini dialect, delivering culturally relevant engagement at scale.

The AI voice agent is an enterprise-grade platform that uses AI to analyze customer sentiment, summarize calls, and automate workflows. It also connects with systems in real time to handle tasks such as ticket inquiries and service requests, with the ability to seamlessly transfer to human agents when needed.

Designed for inbound and outbound customer engagements, the solution allows organizations to use multiple AI voice personas tailored to different business needs and customer journeys, allowing AI adoption to scale across operations while maintaining high service quality.

“Customer expectations today are shaped by speed, personalization, and meaningful engagement. With the launch of Bahrain’s first generative AI voice agent speaking the Bahraini dialect, OneCX is setting a new benchmark for how organizations connect with their customers,” Abdulla Salmeen, Zain Bahrain’s Chief Customer Care Officer, said.

This launch further reinforces Zain Bahrain’s position as a trusted partner in customer experience and digital transformation, aligned with its vision to lead in innovative digital solutions and advance CX standards across Bahrain and the region.