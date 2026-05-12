SANABIS: The Bahrain Chamber, represented by its Chairman and Board Members, expressed its pride in the firm national approach led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This was reflected through the signing of the “Pledge of Solidarity and Support” ceremony held at the Chamber’s headquarters.

The Chamber stated that this initiative reflects the Bahraini private sector’s appreciation for His Majesty the King’s leadership and the Kingdom’s development journey, which has strengthened Bahrain’s economic and investment position and enhanced investor confidence locally, regionally, and internationally.

It affirmed that Bahrain’s security, stability, and economic progress are key pillars for achieving national development goals, praising the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the government’s efforts to strengthen the economy and partnership with the private sector.

The Chamber added that the “Pledge of Solidarity and Support,” and its backing of measures to safeguard Bahrain’s security and achievements, reflects national unity and commitment to continued development.

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Nabeel Kanoo stated that the pledge reflects a firm national position and the strong relationship between the private sector and the leadership, highlighting the business community’s pride in Bahrain’s economic and developmental progress.

He added that the private sector remains a key partner in development, guided by the vision of His Majesty the King and supported by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He stressed the importance of continued cooperation to enhance growth and investment opportunities.

He further stated that the Chamber will continue representing the private sector, supporting sustainable development, improving competitiveness, and strengthening Bahrain’s position as a leading regional business hub.