MANAMA: Midal Cables has announced the launch of the third edition of its Sustainability Report, marking another milestone in the Group’s structured approach to responsible growth and long-term value creation, guided by its ESG strategy, GROW.

The report reflects continued progress across environmental, social, and governance priorities, reinforcing the integration of sustainability across Midal’s operations and decision-making.

“This third edition of our Sustainability Report reflects the continued progress we are making across all areas of our business, driven by the consistent implementation of our ESG strategy. During the year, we expanded our renewable energy capacity to 4.491 MWp and achieved a 13% reduction in GHG emission intensity. We also strengthened our people-focused approach through over 11,000 hours of training, engaging more than 1,300 employees in safety initiatives, and extending our community programmes to reach over 1,100 beneficiaries. At the same time, we reinforced our governance framework through the completion of 75 audits and maintaining full certification across our management systems. Achieving the EcoVadis Platinum rating for our 2025 performance further reflects the strength and consistency of our approach. Together, these outcomes demonstrate a disciplined way of operating—where sustainability is fully integrated into our performance, our culture, and our long-term value creation,” Khalid A. Latif, Group Chief Executive Officer of Midal Cables, said.

The report further reinforces Midal Cables’ commitment to advancing responsible industrial practices, supporting sustainable development, and delivering long-term value to its stakeholders across all markets in which it operates .