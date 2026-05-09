MOI: Northern Governor, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Madani, extended, on behalf of the Northern Governorate’s residents, deepest loyalty and allegiance to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, along with sincere feelings of devotion and appreciation.

He praised the measures taken by the Kingdom to protect its security, stability and sovereignty amid the current regional circumstances, affirming that loyalty to the nation and its leadership is a lasting pledge that allows no neutrality, hesitation or leniency.

This came as the Northern Governor received guests of the Northern Governorate Majlis, including dignitaries, notables, and businessmen, who expressed their full support for His Majesty the King’s statements to the media.

They stressed that safeguarding national security and unity is a firmly established priority that must not be compromised. They affirmed their united stance behind HM the King’s leadership and their full support for all decisions taken by the wise leadership to protect the nation’s security and sovereignty and preserve its achievements.