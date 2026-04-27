SANABIS: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: The Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), the largest platform of the private sector in Bahrain, is set to submit a detailed report to the Government on financial impact of the war affecting businesses as part of its efforts helping the businesses to navigate through the challenges posed by the war.

The Chairman of Board of the BCCI Nabeel Khalid Kanoo in his opening remarks at the outset of the annual general assembly applauded the role of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister and the Crown Prince for thiet support and guidance helping the private sector to navigate through the national economy in challenging times such as eight weeks of ongoing war.

The AGM held at its headquarters and subsequently approved all items on the agenda after a heated debate on many items.

The meeting kicked started with spelling out the agenda by Yousuf Salahuddin, Vice Chairman of the board, and in his remarks, he laid out the details of the AGM agenda and announced the quorum was to assume the business by the assembly.

The Chairman of the newly elected 31st term of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) board, Nabeel Khalid Kanoo has assured the members that there should be a complete transparency in all matters especially in financial and funds related issues during the board’s four years term.

Kanoo was responding to the questions raised by the members during the annual general assembly held at the BCCI headquarters and consequently approved all items on the agenda including the financial statements for the year ending December 31st, 2025.

The concerns by members about the total income of the BCCI and the expenditures, as well as over BD800,000 were spent by the previous board on events, travelling, expos and others heads which according to members need a cautious approach while approving a budget on the salaries of the staff, events and expos and even the Public Relations Department’s expenses versus benefits were questioned by the members. Kanoo said that he would personally investigate the matter and will provide all details on the questions raised by the members during the AGM.

The Chairman announced for holding quarterly meetings of the BCCI, during this tenure, to enhance the co-operation as well as regular interaction, with the members as an effort to alleviate any irritants faces by the business and traders’ community.

Nabeel Kanoo, addressing the assembly, said that a small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) department has been establishment to further enhance the contribution of the SMEs sector to the GDP.