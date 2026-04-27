SANABIS: The Bahrain Chamber honored Ruqayya Khalaf from the Sectoral Committees Department on her selection as an outstanding employee, in recognition of her notable efforts and active role in developing the working mechanisms of the sectoral committees, as well as enhancing coordination and overall performance. This step reflects the Chamber’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and advancing national talent.

This recognition comes within the framework of the Chamber’s strategy to support and empower human resources, stemming from its belief that national competencies represent the cornerstone for achieving its objectives and strengthening its role in serving the private sector, in addition to contributing to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s economic development.

The BCCI Chief Executive Officer, Atef Al Khaja, praised the employee’s outstanding efforts, affirming that this recognition reflects the Chamber’s appreciation of impactful talent within the workplace. He noted that individual excellence and investment in national competencies are fundamental drivers of success and sustainability, adding that such recognition also aims to promote a culture of motivation and innovation. He further emphasized the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to developing human resources and attracting talent, in a way that supports teamwork and reinforces its position as a key representative of the private sector in Bahrain.