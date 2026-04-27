SANABIS: The Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), Nabeel Kanoo, received the Ambassador of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Jaime Ricardo D. Gallaga, and discussed the ways and means for enhancing economic and trade relations and expanding partnerships between the two countries’ business communities.

During the meeting, Kanoo reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to advancing cooperation with the Philippines to support the growth of bilateral trade and joint investments. He highlighted the positive momentum in economic ties, noting that trade between the two countries reached approximately USD 29.6 million in 2025, with Bahrain’s imports from the Philippines increasing by 5.2%. This reflects growing commercial activity and reinforces the Philippines’ position among Bahrain’s top 50 import partners.

Kanoo emphasized the potential for deeper collaboration across key sectors, including agriculture and fisheries, healthcare, manufacturing, tourism, and education, given their importance in driving sustainable economic growth.

He also highlighted the Chamber’s efforts to strengthen direct engagement between business communities through bilateral meetings and trade missions, fostering long-term strategic partnerships and expanding the global reach of Bahrain’s private sector.

Highlighting Bahrain’s investment appeal, Kanoo encouraged Filipino investors to capitalize on the Kingdom’s competitive business environment, flexible regulations, advanced infrastructure, and strategic location as a gateway to regional markets. He also pointed to the availability of skilled national talent and a supportive financial ecosystem that enhances investment success and returns.

Philippines Ambassador commended the BCCI for its role in supporting the business environment and private sector development. He reaffirmed the Philippines’ interest in strengthening economic cooperation and expanding trade and investment ties in a way that serves mutual interests.

He noted that the Philippines market offers diverse and growing investment opportunities, expressing his eagerness to deepen collaboration with Bahrain’s private sector and advance joint initiatives that further strengthen economic relations.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination, increased business engagement, and exploring new avenues of cooperation to elevate economic ties and achieve greater mutual growth.