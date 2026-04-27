Manama: Zain Bahrain, has officially launched its all-new “May5ali9” Youth Plan, a tailored mobile package designed specifically for young customers aged 16 – 24 across the Kingdom seeking powerful connectivity, lifestyle value, and digital convenience at an accessible price of BD 9.500 per month.

The youth plan is available on both prepaid and postpaid, offering unlimited data, ensuring uninterrupted access for streaming, gaming, social media, and everyday digital needs.

Subscribers also enjoy 500 local minutes, unlimited Zain-to-Zain calls, and a BD 2 monthly discount on ChatGPT subscription. Furthermore, customers can enjoy exclusive offers and discounts across more than 220 outlets through the Zain Delights Premium program, covering a wide range of dining and entertainment options.

The new youth plan builds on the momentum of Zain Bahrain’s #1, which celebrates the company’s position as the Kingdom’s most awarded network experience, as recognized by Opensignal. The campaign reinforces Zain’s leadership in coverage, quality, speed, and gaming performance. The plan is now available for instant online activation, via Zain App, and at all Zain Bahrain branches