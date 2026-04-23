SANABIS: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: There has been no interruption in the food supply chain during the past six weeks as Lulu continues to import food stuff through all possible freight means i.e. sea, air and by road to make sure there should be adequate supply of grocery at its stores across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This was stated by Juzer Rupawala, Director Lulu Bahrain while briefing Nabeel Kanoo, the Chairman of Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) after opening of the LuLu World Food Campaign, held at LuLu Hypermarket, Dana Mall.

Kanoo, along with Yusuf Salahuddin, Vice Chairman BCCI, and Directors include Nawaf Al Zayani, Sonya Janahi, Wahab Al Hawaj, Bob Thaker, also took a tour of the Lulu Al Dana, and were briefed on the supplies of fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, fish and other eatable items. “Lulu Bahrain is working very hard to ensuring the availability of food items especially in the supply chain challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in the region,” Juzer, said.

Kanoo appreciated the efforts of Lulu Bahrain in keeping the shortage of food items at a bay through its relentless efforts and commitment to Bahrain.

Nabeel Kanoo also handed over the keys to the winners of Lulu Bahrain draw which recorded 700,000 entries to win one of the SUVs by spending BD5 with final draw on May 5th, 2006.