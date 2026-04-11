Muharraq: Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, announced on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, the resumption of limited flight operations to and from Bahrain International Airport, following authorization from Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs, marking a significant step towards the full restoration of Gulf Air’s scheduled commercial network at Bahrain International Airport.

Gulf Air will operate direct flights on the following routes, to and from Bahrain International Airport: Dubai (DXB), Jeddah (JED), Riyadh (RUH), London Heathrow (LHR), Nairobi (NBO), Dhaka (DAC), Mumbai (BOM), Kochi (COK), Delhi (DEL), Hyderabad (HYD), Islamabad (ISB), Lahore (LHE), and Thiruvananthapuram (TRV).

In parallel, Gulf Air’s operations at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam will continue uninterrupted, maintaining its current schedule of services across international destinations.

“We are pleased to resume limited operations at Bahrain International Airport and look forward to progressively restoring our full network. Gulf Air is deeply grateful to the wise leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the guidance of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister,” Khalid Taqi, Chairman of Gulf Air Group, said.

“We also extend our gratitude to the Board of Directors for their support throughout this period, and to the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs, the Bahrain Defense Force, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Interior for their close coordination and dedication. Additionally, the tremendous support and facilities provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through various governmental entities, including but not limited to the General Authority of Civil Aviation of the Saudi Arabia, the authorities at King Fahad Causeway and King Fahd International Airport and the relevant Saudi authorities who have been instrumental to the success of our operations in Dammam. And finally, we thank our passengers and partners for their patience and continued trust.”

Gulf Air continues to monitor the situation closely and coordinate in real time with all relevant authorities. Operational schedules will be adjusted in line with airspace conditions. Gulf Air reassures the safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew remaining the highest priority.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status via Gulf Air’s official website: gulfair.com, the Gulf Air mobile app before travelling to the airport. Additionally, passengers will be notified directly via contact details in their booking.