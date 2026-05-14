Adamas Motor Group, a leading prestige-performance motor group in the Middle East, has formally signed its retail partnership agreement with premium automotive brand EXEED during an official ceremony held at the manufacturer’s global headquarters in Wuhu, China.

The milestone signing ceremony followed a successful week for the Group at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, where EXEED presented its latest generation of intelligent mobility technologies and premium SUV models to global media and partners.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both companies including Mr. Tim Zhang, Director of Middle East Region at EXEED, alongside Karl Hamer, Chairman and CEO of Adamas Motor Group, and Abdullah Touqan, General Manager, EXEED Bahrain.

Earlier, during the Beijing Motor Show, Adamas Motor Group was also presented with the prestigious EXEED Future Partner Award, recognising emerging retail partners demonstrating a consistent track record of operational excellence and the strongest long-term potential for success with the EXEED brand. The award further underlines the strategic importance of both Adamas Motor Group and the Bahrain market within EXEED’s regional GCC growth ambitions.

The new EXEED Bahrain operation is scheduled to officially open for trading by the end of July 2026 from a new showroom facility located at the prestigious Moda Mall in Manama. The business has already begun receiving strong levels of local customer interest and is now accepting its first vehicle orders ahead of the official launch.

“Signing this agreement with EXEED leadership in China marks an important milestone for our Group. Over the past week we have seen first-hand the scale of EXEED’s innovation, ambition and future product strategy, and we firmly believe the brand is exceptionally well positioned for success in the Kingdom.

“The level of customer interest we have already received ahead of opening has been extremely encouraging, and we look forward to introducing Bahrain customers to a premium EXEED experience which combines advanced technology, sophisticated design and exceptional value,” Karl Hamer, Chairman and CEO, Adamas Motor Group, said.

“We are delighted to welcome Adamas Motor Group into the EXEED global retail network. Bahrain represents an important market within our regional expansion strategy, and we are confident that the team will deliver an outstanding customer experience while building a strong and sustainable future for the brand in the Kingdom.”

“I would also like to congratulate Adamas Motor Group on receiving the EXEED Future Partner Award, recognising the professionalism, operational capability and commitment they have demonstrated throughout our partnership discussions,” Tim Zhang, Director of Middle East, EXEED, said.

“Further details regarding the EXEED Bahrain showroom opening, product line-up and customer launch activities will be announced in the coming weeks.”