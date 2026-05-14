Manama: American Express Middle East has signed a partnership agreement with Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, in Sakhir, Bahrain, offering its card members a range of exclusive benefits and on-site activations designed to enhance the event experience at selected performances.

As the Official Payment Partner, American Express Middle East Card members will be invited to experience live entertainment with added exclusivity, enjoying a suite of dedicated benefits¹ at select live performances, including presale ticket access, allowing card members to secure seats ahead of the general public; exclusive fast-lane entry at the venue, enabling smoother and more convenient access on event days; dedicated fast-lane access at select food and beverage outlets, enhancing the on-site experience; and access to a dedicated Card Member area, providing a premium space for card members within the venue.

Together, these benefits are designed to offer elevated card member experience, combining comfort, convenience and exclusivity from arrival through to the end of the event.

“At American Express Middle East, we are committed to enhancing the value of Membership by connecting our Card Members with experiences they are passionate about. Our partnership with Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre reflects our continued focus on live entertainment as a key lifestyle pillar. By offering our Card Members priority access and on-site benefits, we aim to make every performance not only seamless but truly memorable and rewarding,” Sabine Khalil, Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Business at American Express Middle East, said.

“Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre was built to host world-class performances in a setting designed for exceptional live entertainment. Partnering with American Express Middle East allows us to further enhance the overall guest experience, offering Card Members added convenience and premium touchpoints from the moment they arrive,” Damian Bush, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, added.

This new partnership is a key element of American Express Middle East’s strategy to provide its Card Members with exclusive access to exceptional experiences across a range of entertainment categories.