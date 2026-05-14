MOI: Guests of the Capital Governorate Majlis affirmed their support for the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and for the follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in consolidating security and stability and protecting the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain. They praised the Interior Ministry’s security success in uncovering an organisation linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Wilayat al-Faqih ideology.

This came as Capital Governor, Shaikh Khalid bin Hamoud Al Khalifa, received guests at the weekly Majlis, including dignitaries, notables, businessmen and residents of the Capital Governorate. The attendees commended the high efficiency and proactive efforts of the security authorities, reflecting their readiness to address threats to the security and national unity of the Kingdom.

They affirmed that safeguarding Bahrain’s security and stability is a shared national responsibility that requires solidarity, awareness and rallying behind state institutions.

The attendees noted that the Kingdom of Bahrain continues to move forward steadily in protecting its national achievements and preserving its social fabric, supported by strong institutions and dedicated security personnel who work efficiently and competently to maintain the safety of citizens and residents.

They also affirmed their rejection of any attempts to spread extremist ideas, incite division or undermine the national interest.

They stressed that Bahraini society will remain cohesive and united behind its wise leadership, supporting all efforts to enhance security and stability and uphold the rule of law, in a manner that preserves the nation’s security and stability and ensures the continued progress of development and prosperity.