MOI: The Ministry of Interior announced that the Anti-Cybercrime Directorate of the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security has arrested a 31-year-old man for misusing social media platforms and posting content involving legal violations.

Legal proceedings were taken to refer the case to the Public Prosecution.

The Directorate stressed that it would not tolerate any misuse of social media platforms, the publication or circulation of offensive or inciting content that may undermine security and public order, affirming that legal action would be taken against anyone proven to be involved in such violations.