MOI: The General Directorate of Media and Security Culture received members and volunteers of the Executive Office of the National Plan to Promote the Spirit of Belonging to the Nation and Reinforce the Values of Citizenship (Bahrainouna) as part of efforts to enhance cooperation and community communication and to highlight the media and awareness role carried out by the directorate.

During the visit, the participants were briefed on the duties and responsibilities of the General Directorate of Media and Security Culture, the workflow across its various sections, and the media and awareness efforts that promote security awareness and consolidate community partnership.

The visit also included a tour of the Police Media Centre, where they were introduced to the mechanism for monitoring and publishing Interior Ministry news across various media platforms. They also visited the Television and Photography Affairs Division and were briefed on its role in preparing and producing television materials and various media coverages.

At the end of the visit, the members and volunteers expressed their thanks and appreciation to the General Directorate of Media and Security Culture for its distinguished efforts in the fields of media and awareness, stressing the importance of such visits in deepening understanding of the nature of security media work.