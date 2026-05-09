Manama: Arabian Gulf University’s the Department of Nursing at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Arabian Gulf University has signed an academic and professional cooperation agreement with Johns Hopkins University, aimed at strengthening international collaboration and advancing education, training, and research in nursing sciences.

The agreement will support academic development, capacity building, clinical training, and continuing education, while enabling the exchange of expertise in line with the latest international standards. It also includes opportunities for developing academic programs, delivering specialized workshops, and promoting joint research initiatives to enhance the competencies of students and academic staff.

“This agreement represents a strategic step in expanding collaboration with one of the world’s leading institutions in health sciences. It reflects our commitment to adopting international best practices and advancing the quality of nursing education, while preparing highly qualified Gulf healthcare professionals,” Dr. Saad bin Saud Al Fuhaid, the AGU President, said.

Dr. Hawazen Omar Al Rawas, Head of the Department of Nursing, emphasized that the partnership aligns with the university’s strategic direction to strengthen global academic ties. She noted that it will enhance the quality of education and training and support the preparation of nursing professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of the healthcare sector.

This partnership builds on the longstanding collaboration between the two institutions, which previously led to the launch of the Clinical Master’s Program in Family Medicine, and reflects their shared commitment to advancing healthcare education and research.