Manama: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced a limited-time early deposit incentive for its Thara’a Prize Account ahead of the August Grand Prize draw, giving customers double chances to win a luxury seafront villa.

The initiative is an opportunity for customers to get more out of their saving journey. Customers who begin depositing into their Thara’a accounts from 1st June and maintain their balance will automatically receive double chances in the August Grand Prize draw, with no additional steps required. By making the journey simple and accessible, NBB continues to encourage consistent saving through a rewarding experience that combines ease, excitement, and meaningful opportunities to win. Customers can open a Thara’a account and deposit instantly through the NBB App, allowing them to participate conveniently and securely from anywhere.

The Thara’a Prize Account remains a cornerstone of NBB’s customer-centric savings offering, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to delivering rewarding solutions that align with customers’ aspirations and encourage financial discipline.