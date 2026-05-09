Manama: Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has announced plans to launch operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The strategic move reflects the company’s drive to expand beyond Bahrain and solidify its position as a leading regional aviation services provider.

Located in the Eastern Province, BAS SAUDI will draw on the company’s decades of operational expertise built at Bahrain International Airport to deliver high-quality, efficient ground handling services aligned with the evolving needs of the aviation sector across the Kingdom and the wider region.

The expansion forms part of BAS’s broader strategy to pursue growth opportunities in regional markets, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Oman. It will further diversify the company’s service offering and strengthen its standing as a comprehensive aviation services provider in the region.

“The announcement of BAS SAUDI represents a pivotal step in our journey towards regional expansion as we work to bring our ground handling expertise to promising new markets. Given the rapid development of Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector, we see strong growth potential in the Kingdom and continue to assess additional opportunities in other markets such as the Sultanate of Oman, especially in aircraft maintenance and technical inspection. This direction reflects our commitment to strengthening our presence as a trusted regional provider delivering integrated services in line with international standards,” Nabeel Khalid Kanoo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), said.

Through this move, BAS is currently assessing expansion opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and actively pursuing operating rights across several new airports, in parallel with building strategic partnerships with leading industry stakeholders. Through these efforts, the company reaffirms its commitment to keeping pace with the rapid developments in the regional aviation sector and maximizing opportunities driven by expansion plans and advanced infrastructure, supporting sustainable growth and strengthening its regional competitiveness.