MANAMA: Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), the world’s largest aluminium smelter on one site, has reported a profit attributable to equity holders of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. of BD75.3 million (US$200.3 million) for the first quarter of 2026, up by 316% Year-over-Year (YoY), versus BD18.1 million (US$48.2 million) for the same period in 2025. The Company reported Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share of fils 53 for Q1 2026 versus fils 13 for the same period in 2025. Total Comprehensive Income attributable to Equity holders of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. for Q1 2026 stood at BD76.1 million (US$202.4 million) versus BD16.8 million (US$44.7 million) for the same period in 2025 – up by 353% YoY.

Total Equity attributable to owners of Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. as of 31 March 2026 stood at BD2.09billion ($5,581.5 million), up by 1%, versus BD2.08billion (US$5,544.2 million), as of 31 December 2025. Alba’s Total Assets as of 31 March 2026 were BD2.8billion (US$7,467 million) versus BD2.62billion (US$6.97billion) as of 31 December 2025, up by 7 per cent.

“Alba delivered a strong set of results in the first quarter, with Profit attributable to Equity holders increasing to BD75.3 million, reflecting disciplined execution and the inherent strength of the business. Despite lower volumes, our portfolio remained resilient, with Value-Added Products accounting for 71% of shipments – a clear demonstration of our focus on value over volume,” the Chairman of Alba’s Board of Directors, Khalid Al Rumaihi said.

“We remain focused on the disciplined execution of our long-term strategic priorities. These include our recently announced agreement to acquire Aluminium Dunkerque, which will further expand Alba’s international footprint, building on its strong industrial foundation in Bahrain, while strengthening our global low-carbon aluminium platform.”

“Alba’s first-quarter performance underscores the resilience and flexibility of our operating model in a challenging external environment. While Net Finished Production and Sales Volumes dropped by 14% and 17% respectively, these movements were driven by constraints across key regional shipping corridors,” Alba’s Chief Executive Officer, Ali Al Baqali, added.

“Our focus remains firmly on the safety of our people, maintaining operational efficiency, disciplined cost control, and reliable delivery while actively managing through external developments.”

Alba Management will hold a conference call on Monday 18 May 2026 at 5:30PM Bahrain Time to discuss the Company’s financial and operational performance for Q1 2026 and outline its strategic priorities moving forward.