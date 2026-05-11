Manama: Under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC), Bahrain’s Strongest Man Championship 2026 concluded at Khalifa Sports City Hall.

The closing ceremony was attended by His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Vice President of the GSA, Dr. Abdulrahman Askar, Chief Executive Officer of the GSA.

Following the competitions, His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa awarded the winners of the heavyweight category. Emad Hussain Ali Al Qaffas secured first place, Sayed Murtadha Sayed Khalil came second, and Yaqoob Ibrahim Al Atawi finished third.

Dr. Askar awarded the winners of the middleweight category, with Isa Arif Rashdan taking first place, Abdulrahman Tariq second place, and Duaij Ali Mohammed third place.

Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chairman of the organising committee, awarded the winners of the lightweight category. Khalid Abdo Al Dhafri secured first place, Omar Sadiq Al Kooheji came second, and Yousif Jamal Juma finished third.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa affirmed that Bahrain’s Strongest Man Championship continues to achieve its goals in discovering and developing national talent and strengthening the presence of strength sports in the Kingdom.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad commended the distinguished levels demonstrated by participants and the strong competitive spirit that reflected the development of the sport and the ambition of Bahraini athletes.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad congratulated the winners and affirmed that their achievements were the result of dedication, discipline, and determination, calling on all participants to continue developing their abilities and represent Bahrain in external competitions.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad also noted that the continuation of the championship reflects commitment to providing Bahraini youth with platforms to showcase their abilities and develop their skills.

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad commended the efforts of the organising committee, working committees, and volunteers for their role in the success of the championship and its organisation in a manner reflecting Bahrain’s capabilities in hosting specialised sporting events.