MANAMA: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al Salam Islamic securities, No.301 (BH0008146845) of the short-term Sukuk Al Salam series, has been oversubscribed by 271%.

Subscriptions worth BD 135.461 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on May 13 and matures on August 12, is 5.32% compared to 5.31% of the previous issue on April 8.

The Sukuk Al Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.