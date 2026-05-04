MOI: The Interior Ministry announced that the Anti-Cybercrime Directorate of the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security had arrested a 20-year-old man for misusing social media by posting comments that publicly insulted a symbol revered by a religious community through his account on social media platforms.

The directorate said that the act constitutes a legal violation that could incite sedition and harm civil peace.

Legal proceedings were taken to refer him to the Public Prosecution.

The directorate urged everyone to comply with laws and regulations, act with social responsibility while using social media and websites, and refrain from publishing or circulating any content criminalised by law.