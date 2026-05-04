MOI: The Ministry of Interior announced that the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science had arrested three Asians, aged between 35 and 46, for stealing two tonnes of copper wires from a private company in Ras Zuwayed. The stolen items were valued at BD10,000.

An investigation into the case led to the arrest of the suspects. The stolen items were seized.

Legal proceedings had been taken to refer the case to the Public Prosecution.