MOI: As part of efforts to promote maritime safety and raise awareness among sea-goers, the Coast Guard has carried out a maritime awareness campaign near Al Dar Islands.

The campaign aimed to educate fishermen, boat owners and sea-goers on the importance of adhering to maritime safety guidelines and navigation regulations in work zones, contributing to their safety.

The Coast Guard affirmed that the campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance awareness among sea-goers and encourage compliance with safety instructions. It also highlighted restricted maritime areas and permitted sailing times.

The Coast Guard called on all sea-goers to exercise caution and follow the announced guidelines, stressing its continued implementation of awareness and monitoring programmes to enhance maritime security and safety in the Kingdom of Bahrain.