MOI: The General Coordinator of Governorates, Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, affirmed that the contents of the Royal address of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, reflect a wise vision that demonstrates the leadership’s keenness to advance comprehensive development, consolidate the principles of stability and prosperity in the Kingdom, and safeguard its sovereignty and security.

He said that the remarks embody a firm approach to supporting national work and enhancing the spirit of shared responsibility among various authorities. He highlighted the directives that strengthen national unity and drive progress. He also noted that the people’s rallying around the leadership reflects the awareness, understanding and sense of national responsibility of Bahraini citizens, who firmly reject all forms of harm to the security and unity of the nation.

He concluded his statement by renewing loyalty and allegiance to HM the King, affirming that all members of the General Coordination of Governorates stand united behind the wise leadership and remain committed to continuing their work with dedication and sincerity in the service of the nation.