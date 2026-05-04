Manama: Maysan Al-Maskati, CEO of Ithmaar Bank, affirmed that the speech of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is an expression of a clear national position that consolidates the priority of protecting the interest and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and confirms that the security and stability of the homeland is a collective responsibility that requires a unified position from the various institutions of society.

Al-Musqati said that the directives of His Majesty the King represent a national reference in dealing with challenges, which enhances confidence in the ability of the Kingdom of Bahrain to preserve its security and gains, and maintains the continuity of the building and development process that the Kingdom is witnessing under His Majesty’s wise leadership.

He added that the Bahraini banking sector recognizes the importance of stability in supporting economic activity and protecting the interests of individuals and institutions, noting that the strength of the Kingdom’s financial system is based on trust, institutional discipline and the continuity of services, elements that are consolidated thanks to the clear national vision and sound directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, may God protect him.

Al-Musqati stressed that Ithmaar Bank stands united with the nation’s institutions in support of everything that preserves Bahrain’s security, sovereignty and the interests of its people, stressing that the current stage requires strengthening the spirit of national responsibility, working as one team and continuing to perform the institutional role in a way that serves the stability and prosperity of the Kingdom.