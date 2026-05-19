MANAMA: Bahrain Bourse, a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain announced that it has appointed Arqaam Capital, a top tier institutionally focused financial services firm in the Middle East, with a direct presence across key MENA markets. Through a highly experienced team and scalable platform, Arqaam Capital delivers independent, in-depth equity research grounded in global best practice and deep regional market knowledge.

Under the agreement, Arqaam Capital will produce comprehensive equity research coverage on seven selected listed companies on Bahrain Bourse, alongside a Bahrain flagship country report. Company reports will be issued on a quarterly basis and will include detailed financial analysis, valuation and investment insights, investment rationale, and analyst recommendations, while the flagship report will provide a high-level assessment of Bahrain’s equity market, key sectors, and macroeconomic outlook.

“This collaboration marks an important step in advancing the depth and quality of Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem. By partnering with a leading institutional research provider, we aim to strengthen market transparency, enhance investor awareness, and elevate the visibility of Bahrain-listed companies among regional and international investors. This initiative is closely aligned with our strategic objective to expand market research coverage and further supports the development of a more dynamic, accessible, and well-informed investment landscape,” Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, said.

“Independent research is the foundation of credible capital markets. Bahrain Bourse’s decision to commission institutional-grade coverage sends a clear signal to the global allocator base: this is a market committed to transparency, disciplined disclosure, and the standards international capital expects. Arqaam Capital will deliver coverage that meets those standards without exception. Our objective is straightforward — to ensure that Bahrain’s listed companies are evaluated on their fundamentals by the investors best positioned to deploy capital behind them,” Riad Meliti, Chief Executive Officer of Arqaam Capital said.

Arqaam Capital will leverage its strong institutional research capabilities to deliver high quality, independent equity analysis, supported by deep expertise and disciplined valuation methodologies. The research will be distributed via Bahrain Bourse’s website, Arqaam Capital research platform and key global platforms to enhance market visibility and investor engagement.

Arqaam Capital research is a leading institutionally focused platform in the Middle East, recognized for its rigorous, objective, and insightful analysis. Backed by an experienced regional team and international best practices, Arqaam Capital provides in depth coverage for institutional investors across major regional sectors.