Ma’ameer: MG Motor Bahrain, Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of the British-born brand in the Kingdom, announcde an exclusive campaign running through the months of May and June. This limited-time offer is designed to provide customers with great value on some of MG’s most exceptional models.

The available vehicles include three SUVs showcasing the variety of MG’s lineup. Powered by a turbocharged engine, the MG HS offers smooth and responsive driving experience while maintaining excellent fuel efficiency. The MG RX9 boasts elegant exterior design, combined with high-end features that make it ideal for those seeking a premium, family-oriented SUV. Playful and functional, the MG ONE delivers the perfect balance of bold design and everyday versatility.

On the sedan front, the sporty MG GT appeals to drivers seeking a dynamic driving experience with a touch of luxury, with its sleek lines and state-of-the-art technology; while the MG 7 fastback exemplifies refined craftsmanship while prioritising comfort and control.

This campaign not only offers competitive prices but includes flexible financing plans to help customers drive away with their dream MG, reflecting Zayani Motors’ commitment to delivering quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction.

“With attractive prices and special financing options, this campaign aims to make owning a stylish MG more accessible than ever,” Rizwan Tariq, General Manager of Zayani Motors, said.

“Customers are encouraged to visit our showroom to explore these models firsthand, take advantage of the limited-time offer, and experience the exceptional value that Zayani Motors brings to the market.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your driving experience with MG’s latest models at unbeatable prices. Interested buyers can visit the Zayani Motors showroom in Ma’ameer, get in touch with MG Motor Bahrain on 17 703703 for more information, or stay tuned to MG.Bahrain on Facebook, mg_bah on Instagram or MG_Bahrain on X for the latest offers and updates. Terms and conditions apply