Manama: Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), delegation led by H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, will participate in the Milken Institute’s Global Conference. The Institute’s annual flagship takes place between May 3 to May 6 in Los Angeles, California, which will attract world leaders across business, finance, technology, philanthropy, and civil society providing a unique opportunity over four days of cross-sector dialogue on issues shaping global markets and long-term prosperity.

Focusing on translating recent disruption and innovation into practical solutions for a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient future; the conference is centered on the theme of Leading in a New Era. The 2026 program will feature high-level conversations on global markets, innovation, financial security, and international cooperation—focused on translating research and insight into strategies that strengthen opportunity, resilience, and shared prosperity.

Joining a robust slate of panel discussions spanning the issues that define our era, H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif took part in a roundtable discussion titled Resilience by Design: Adaptation and Growth in the Middle East, alongside H.E. Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Saudi Arabia, and Jenny Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton. During the session, she highlighted how Bahrain has embedded resilience into its growth model through early economic diversification, strong public–private coordination, and an open, partnership-led approach; which is further underpinned by robust infrastructure, proactive policy support, and deep regional and international integration that together enable continuity, boost investor confidence, and support long-term growth even in times of disruption.

The Bahrain EDB delegation attending the 2026 conference include Steven C. Bondy, Senior Advisor for US Strategic Investments; Mohammed AlAlawi, Chief of Marketing and Communications; Musab Abdullah, Executive Director of ICT; and Ishaq Ishaq, Executive Director of Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics.

As part of the US visit, which spanned Los Angeles and Seattle, Bahrain EDB engaged with both current and prospective investors through a series of high-level meetings and participated in curated business events.