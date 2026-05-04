Manama: Bede Bahrain, the innovative microfinance solutions app, has announced a significant enhancement to its financing offering, introducing higher financing limits and extended repayment options.

This came in response to evolving customer needs and increasing demand for more flexible financial solutions, where customers can now take advantage of the newly launched exclusive campaign ‘One, Two Thousand or More’ with extended repayment options up to three years, tailored to meet their individual financial needs. “The campaign reinforces Bede’s commitment to delivering seamless, Shariah-compliant financing solutions that empower customers to manage their financial commitments with greater flexibility and confidence,” the company in an official statement said.

“The ‘One Thousand, Two Thousand, or More’ campaign reflects our deep understanding of customer needs and our ongoing engagement with their feedback and evolving expectations, empowering our customers to manage their financial commitments with greater ease and confidence,” A.Nasser Al-Rayes, CEO, Bede Bahrain, said.

Bede offers a straightforward registration process with minimal requirements. Users can apply for Islamic financing in just a few minutes from anywhere and at any time throughout the week, making it a comfortable experience.

Customers can apply for financing through the App or find out more details via website, www.bede.bh. Bede dedicated customer service team is available 24/7 at +973 13633333, ensuring that our users always have the support they need.