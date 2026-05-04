Manama: Zain Bahrain (Ticker: ZAINBH), a leading Bahraini provider of innovative technologies and digital lifestyle experience, has maintained a high level of operational readiness, supported by our ongoing investment in digital transformation and resilient infrastructure claiming more than 95% of its services to be available digitally, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted service delivery for its customers.

This came as Zain announced its financial results for the first quarter 2026, reported a total profit attributable to the shareholders of BD 1.18 million for the three months ended 31 March 2026, representing an increase of 1% from BD 1.17 million in Q1 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share remained stable at 3 fils. Revenue remained stable at BD 21.02 million compared to BD 21.01 million in Q1 2025. EBITDA for Q1 2026 increased by 1.3% reaching BD 5.45 million from BD 5.38 million in Q1 2025.

At the balance sheet level, Zain Bahrain’s total equity as of 31 March 2026 accumulated to BD 88.59 million, down by 2.40% compared to BD 90.75 million as of 31 December 2025. The Company’s asset base stood at BD 140.81 million as of 31 March 2026, a decrease of 4.7% from BD 147.79 million as of 31 December 2025.

His Excellency Shaikh Ahmed bin Ali Al Khalifa, Chairman of Zain Bahrain, expressed his profound gratitude and highest appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for His Majesty’s visionary leadership and prudent directives in implementing proactive and decisive measures that have safeguarded the wellbeing of citizens and residents, while reinforcing the stability and resilience of the Bahraini economy, particularly in light of the evolving regional and global challenges.

He further extended his deep appreciation to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa for his steadfast commitment to ensuring business continuity and preserving the achievements of the labor market, thereby strengthening the national economy’s ability to navigate uncertainty. These efforts underscore the government’s forward-looking approach to sustaining economic stability, reinforcing resilience, and driving continued growth despite prevailing challenges.

Zain Bahrain maintained a high level of operational readiness, supported by our ongoing investment in digital transformation and resilient infrastructure, enabling more than 95% of our services to be available digitally, ensuring seamless and uninterrupted service delivery for our customers. We also implemented flexible working models that enabled employees to work remotely, ensuring efficient business continuity.

“As part of our social responsibility and in support of national efforts, the company provided free home and mobile internet access to selected online educational platforms, in addition to providing fixed and mobile internet services for businesses to access a number of virtual meeting platforms, ensuring continuity of education and enabling students to continue their studies without interruption, while supporting employees in conducting their virtual meetings efficiently and maintaining business continuity. This reflects Zain’s enduring commitment to supporting the community, strengthening national resilience, and reinforcing its role as a trusted and responsible national partner.

“The company also achieved a number of strategic milestones, most notably the signing of the acquisition agreement for Infonas, a strategic step that supports our expansion in ICT and enterprise solutions and aligns with Zain Group’s ‘4WARD – Progress with Purpose’ strategy. Zain Bahrain was also recognized on the global stage during its participation at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026 as the Kingdom’s most awarded network, receiving 10 awards, including Best Network in Bahrain for coverage, quality, and overall gaming experience. This recognition reflects the strength of our continued investments and our commitment to delivering a reliable, high-quality connectivity experience for our customers.”

“Our performance this quarter reflects the strength of our long-term strategy and our continued focus on delivering sustainable growth and shareholder value, while continuing to create greater value for our customers and reinforcing our role as a leading digital partner in Bahrain’s transformation journey. Looking ahead, we remain focused on accelerating our transformation into a fully integrated digital ecosystem, expanding our enterprise capabilities, and delivering innovative solutions that support Bahrain’s digital ambitions. We are confident that our strategic direction and strong operational foundation will continue to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for our customers’ shareholders,” the Chairman added.