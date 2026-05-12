Manama: In line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s chairmanship of the 46th round of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Mohamed Ali Al Qaed chaired the 28th meeting of the GCC Digital Government Executive Committee, which was held virtually. The meeting was attended by Their Excellencies, heads and representatives of digital government authorities in the GCC member states, in presence of Dr. Khalid Al Mutawa, Deputy Chief Executive for Operations & Governance, and several Directors at the iGA.

Al Qaed emphasized on the importance of continuous cooperation among the GCC countries in the field of digital government, aiming at enhancing and advancing government services, improving efficiency, and adapting to the vast-changing technological developments. He also highlighted the importance of advancing GCC digital integration as a strategic necessity to achieve a unified digital ecosystem that is responsive to the evolving developments and challenges, particularly in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

The meeting discussed several topics on its agenda, including the GCC Digital Government Award, which aims to promote excellence and innovation in digital government services across GCC countries. Participants also reviewed the outcomes of the workshop organized in relation to the 1st report on implementing UNESCO’s Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence (RAM). The meeting also previewed the “MyGov App”, as a national initiative aimed at enhancing user experience and government services integration.

The Committee meeting also addressed the preparations for the 10th GCC Digital Government Ministerial Committee.