Manama: Conserving Bounties Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing food waste in Bahrain, held its first Board of Directors meeting for 2026, and appointed new board members taking the total number to eleven.

Chaired by Abdulateef Bin Abdulla Al Rajhi, the meeting served to review the Society’s first-quarter financial performance and evaluate the community activities carried out during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The leadership team also ratified new governance provisions and conducted a comprehensive review of operational risks to ensure the Society remains resilient in its mission. The session followed a comprehensive restructuring of the Board, which was initiated to leverage the diverse expertise within the Board to align the organization’s leadership with its long-term growth objectives.

This transformation involved an amendment to the Society’s Articles of Association to increase Board members from nine to eleven, following the approval from the Ministry of Social Development. The newly expanded Board incorporates expertise across technology, legal, and financial sectors to further enhance strategic decision-making and institutional accountability. Recent appointments include Mahmood Hashem Al Kooheji, Farouk Al Khaja, Dr. Huda Hassan Al Khaja, and Omar Salah Abdulrahman, with Nada Ishaq as the new Board Secretary.

“We undertook this realignment initiative to ensure we have the right institutional foundation to serve our community more effectively. A more diverse Board means better governance, stronger oversight, improved strategic decision-making, and ultimately a greater ability to deliver on our responsibility to promote more responsible consumption habits across the Kingdom,” Abdulateef Bin Abdulla Al Rajhi, Chairman of Conserving Bounties Society, said.

Founded in 2014, Conserving Bounties Society operates Bahrain’s first specialized food bank, with work spanning surplus food collection and redistribution to beneficiary families, public awareness campaigns, and advocacy for stronger food waste legislation. Since inception, it has helped over 3,000 families and 5,000 individuals, with around 230 tons of surplus food conserved in the last year alone. An enhanced governance structure will allow the Society to draw on the leadership’s broad expertise and direct more efforts towards better food sustainability in Bahrain.