Manama: Amwaj Beachfront has announced the official sales launch for Meliá Residences Bahrain, part of the Meliá Beachfront project, an integrated beachfront destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain offering luxurious beachfront units with full hotel services.

Meliá Residences Bahrain introduces a distinctive beachfront ownership experience that combines upscale coastal living with the services and standards of an internationally recognised hospitality brand. The project offers premium residential and hotel investment opportunities under the Meliá Hotels International brand, with expected annual returns of up to 7%, supported by professionally managed hospitality and leasing services designed to enhance long-term investment value.

Unit owners will benefit from world-class hospitality services, along with a range of facilities and services designed to provide comprehensive residential and investment experience. The project also offers access to Meliá’s global leasing platform, enhancing occupancy rates and investment returns through professional leasing and management services.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of sales for Meliá Residences Bahrain, a project that reflects the growing demand for premium beachfront living and branded residential experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain. This property combines freehold ownership with world-class hotel services, a prime coastal location, and flexible payment options that meet the aspirations of both buyers and investors,” Ahmed Khalfan, CEO of Amwaj Beachfront, said.

“Our partnership with Meliá Hotels International enhances the project’s added value, given the brand’s extensive experience and broad international presence in the hospitality sector. Through Meliá Residences Bahrain, we aim to deliver a comprehensive residential and investment experience that will further solidify Bahrain’s position as an attractive destination for upscale living, real estate investment, and tourism.”

Meliá Hotels International is one of the world’s leading hospitality groups, with a wide presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Americas, and Africa. Through this partnership, the Meliá Beachfront project brings a world-class hospitality experience to the Bahraini market, combining operational expertise, international service standards, and the capability to enhance the experiences of owners, residents, and visitors alike.

The official sales campaign for Meliá Residences Bahrain is scheduled to launch on 13 May at The Avenues – Bahrain. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the dedicated sales team, learn about available ownership and investment options, and schedule private site tours to explore the project’s features and facilities firsthand. The project also offers a flexible payment plan starting with a 20% down payment, with the remaining balance payable over a period of more than four years.

Amwaj Beachfront continues to develop an integrated coastal destination combining luxury residences, world-class hospitality, and leisure and tourism facilities. This enriches the real estate and tourism landscape in the Kingdom of Bahrain and enhances the Kingdom’s appeal as a leading destination for owning and investing in high-quality beachfront projects.