Manama: Gulf Hotels Group (GHG), Bahrain’s leading hospitality group, has signed a partnership agreement between Gulf Catering, the Group’s dedicated catering and hospitality arm, and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), Medical University of Bahrain.

The agreement signing ceremony led by Ahmed Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Hotels Group, and Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain in the presence of management representatives of respective institutions.

“The partnership establishes a framework for the delivery of catering services across the university campus, supporting the overall student, academic, and administrative experience through structured operational standards and a consistent service approach designed to enhance quality across all touchpoints.

“The agreement forms part of Gulf Catering’s broader direction to expand its presence within the education sector, including schools and universities, reflecting the company’s ability to extend its longstanding hospitality expertise into specialised institutional environments.

Through this collaboration, both parties aim to implement an advanced operating model built around the highest standards of food safety, operational discipline, and service quality, ensuring a reliable and consistent hospitality experience that meets the expectations of both students and academic staff.

“This collaboration reflects the broader vision behind the establishment of Gulf Catering as the Group’s specialised catering and institutional hospitality platform, developed as part of Gulf Hotels Group’s strategy to expand and diversify its operational footprint. Through this platform, we are leveraging more than five decades of hospitality expertise to deliver an integrated operating model capable of serving multiple sectors with greater scale and operational efficiency, including education, healthcare, corporates, and major events. Our collaboration with a respected academic institution such as RCSI Medical University of Bahrain allows us to apply this model within an environment that demands high levels of precision and reliability, while supporting our long-term approach to building sustainable institutional partnerships,” Ahmed Janahi, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Hotels Group, said.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain views the partnership as an important contribution to enhancing campus life and elevating the overall experience for students and academic staff, recognising the role that quality hospitality services play in supporting a well-rounded academic environment that encourages wellbeing, innovation, and academic excellence.

“We are pleased to formalise this collaboration with Gulf Catering as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the campus experience for our students and staff. The partnership aligns with our recent summer enhancement programme announcement, whereby high-quality food services subsidised by the University will be provided in support of the health and wellbeing of our community. We look forward to working closely together to ensure the delivery of consistent and reliable catering services daily and on important occasions,” Stephen Harrison-Mirfield, Managing Director of RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, added.

“This partnership reflects Gulf Hotels Group’s wider strategic direction toward diversifying its business portfolio and expanding its hospitality capabilities beyond the traditional hotel sector through integrated service solutions. Within this framework, Gulf Catering continues to evolve its operating model to support sector-specific requirements while maintaining the service quality and operational standards,” Gulf Hotel in a statement said.

“The company’s ongoing expansion into institutional hospitality including its partnership with Bahrain International Circuit, further demonstrates its ability to manage and deliver hospitality services, within highly demanding operating environments requiring advanced levels of organisation, flexibility, and operational efficiency.

“The agreement is expected to establish the foundation for a long-term collaboration between both parties, centred on continuous development, service enhancement, and the delivery of a consistently high-quality experience across all university facilities.”