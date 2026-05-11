Manama: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced a strategic partnership with the newly established MENA Industrial Bank B.S.C (closed) (MIB) to deliver a complete, future-ready technology infrastructure, enabling the bank to run operations seamlessly and confidently. This collaboration reinforces stc Bahrain’s commitment to supporting the growth of Bahrain’s financial sector and driving the digital transformation of key industries. The engagement covers design, implementation, testing, enablement, and ongoing support—ensuring a secure, reliable, and scalable private cloud platform aligned with regulatory and data-residency requirements in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Through this partnership, stc Bahrain provided an integrated technology setup designed to give MENA Industrial Bank a strong foundation for success from day one. The infrastructure ensures secure, reliable, and scalable operations, allowing the bank to focus on delivering innovative financial services while meeting regulatory and compliance requirements.

MIB, a Bahraini conventional wholesale bank licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has built its digital core on stc Bahrain’s dedicated private cloud—providing a resilient backbone for mission-critical banking workloads. The environment is designed to support data residency, high availability, disaster recovery, and defense-in-depth cybersecurity, giving the Bank the performance isolation, and continuous observability required to accelerate product rollout, enable straight-through processing, and scale securely as operations expand. It incorporates encryption at rest and in transit and audit-ready trails—supporting the bank’s compliance with Central Bank of Bahrain requirements and Bahrain’s Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL).

“At stc Bahrain, we are committed to empowering our partners with digital solutions that boost efficiency and accelerate their readiness to enter the market with confidence. Our partnership with Mena Industrial Bank reflects our dedication to supporting national institutions in their digital transformation journey and providing advanced technological infrastructure that meets their ambitions. We are proud to be part of this milestone and its positive impact on the financial sector and the national economy,” Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, said.

“stc Bahrain’s private-cloud infrastructure gives MIB the robust, Bahrain-hosted backbone we need to develop with confidence. This partnership strengthens our cyber resilience and regulatory alignment and positions us to serve our clients with speed, reliability and trust. The private cloud setup has proven to be an important stability factor in the recent months,” Shamzani Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of MIB, said.

This initiative highlights stc Bahrain’s ability to empower institutions with tailored solutions that align with their strategic goals, helping them launch and grow efficiently in a competitive market. By enabling MENA Industrial Bank to operate with advanced digital capabilities from inception, stc Bahrain demonstrates its role as a trusted partner in building resilient and future-ready organizations.

stc Bahrain continues to strengthen its position as a leading enabler of Bahrain’s economic development, supporting the nation’s vision for a digitally empowered economy. The partnership reflects the company’s focus on delivering value beyond technology, creating ecosystems where innovation, agility, and long-term growth can thrive.