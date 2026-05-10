Beijing: The Council for International Dispute Resolution of the Kingdom of Bahrain held a high-level meeting with the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission in Beijing, as part of growing cooperation between Bahrain and the People’s Republic of China in the field of international dispute resolution.

The meeting was attended by Professor Marike Patrani Paulsson, Secretary General of the Bahrain International Dispute Resolution Council; Dr. Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho, Ambassador of Bahrain to China; and Wang Chengjie, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission.

The discussions focused on strengthening institutional cooperation and advancing future cooperation between the Council and the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission in the fields of arbitration, mediation, and international dispute resolution. The meeting also addressed developments related to artificial intelligence and its growing role in dispute resolution, including the “Hawar Circle” initiative and the Beijing Summit.

The meeting reflects Bahrain’s continued efforts to strengthen its international partnerships with leading legal and dispute resolution institutions and confirms the Kingdom’s growing role as a regional and international hub for dispute resolution and legal dialogue.