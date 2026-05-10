Manama: Fatima Abdulla Al Dhaen, Undersecretary for Land Transport and Postal Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, participated in a Gulf Cooperation Council Railway Project liaison officers’ meeting held via video conference.

The meeting was organised by the GCC Railways Authority (GCCRA) and followed up on progress in the project during the first quarter of 2026, as part of ongoing coordination between GCC countries to advance joint strategic projects.

The Undersecretary said the GCC railway project is key to supporting economic and logistical integration among GCC states, as it provides sustainable transport solutions that improve supply chain efficiency and the movement of goods and passengers.

She noted Bahrain’s commitment to supporting efforts to accelerate implementation through enhanced coordination and exchange of expertise with other GCC countries. She also stressed the importance of unifying efforts at this stage to overcome technical and operational challenges and achieve the project’s strategic objectives.

The meeting discussed updates on progress made in the project in recent months and followed up on the implementation of directives issued by GCC leaders at their nineteenth consultative meeting, which emphasised the need to speed up implementation.

It also discussed means to enhance coordination between relevant authorities and address technical and operational challenges, in order to adhere to approved timelines and strengthen integration of the transport and logistics system among member states, supporting sustainable economic development.

The participation reflects Bahrain’s commitment to supporting joint GCC action and contributing to the development of strategic infrastructure projects, strengthening the region’s position as an advanced logistics hub and supporting economic integration and sustainable development among GCC states.