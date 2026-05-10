Manama: The Ministry of Interior said that the organisation linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Wilayat Al Faqih ideology consisted of members of the Islamic Scholars Council, dissolved pursuant to a court ruling, and their affiliates.

The members of the organisation had formed and led a terrorist organization, financed terrorism, coordinated with Iran and groups in Iraq and Lebanon classified as terrorist organisations, and received military training in support of those activities.

The Ministry of Interior yesterday announced that security measures it had taken led to the arrest of 41 members of the organisation in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Eleven other members based in Iran have been identified as intermediaries between the IRGC and operatives affiliated with the organisation in the Kingdom.

The ministry noted that members of the organisation practiced systematic intimidation against members of Bahrain’s Shia community, exploiting them and carrying out covert activities. It added that the organisation had infiltrated a number of religious, social, charitable and educational institutions, including kindergartens, schools and religious seminaries, as well as key areas of community activity. This aimed to promote allegiance to foreign entities, specifically the IRGC, while encouraging hostility towards the state and disregard for its laws at the expense of national loyalty. It added that the organisation also sought to influence and undermine the national will of members of the Shiite community in Bahrain.

The ministry added that members of the organisation sought to control and politicise sermons delivered by religious scholars and Hussaini reciters in mosques, matams (community centres) and religious occasions, while resorting to intimidation against those overseeing such activities. It stated that the organisation also committed criminal acts and engaged in practices that spread fear among citizens, in addition to collecting funds for unlawful purposes and activities in violation of the law, posing a threat to community security and civil peace through receiving funds from IRGC operatives in Iran to finance terrorist activities in Bahrain.

The Ministry of Interior said that the organisation’s activities had been under surveillance and monitoring, and that the measures taken were aimed at safeguarding the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain and preserving the safety and stability of society in all its segments and components.

The ministry stressed that it will continue to counter any threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability and will take firm action against any attempts to undermine civil peace or incite discord and division within Bahraini society.