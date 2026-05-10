MANAMA: The Avenues – Bahrain, the largest waterfront shopping and entertainment destination in the Kingdom of Bahran, is pleased to launch the first edition of “Game on at The Avenues,” taking place from May 8th until May 30th, 2026. Activities run daily from 2 PM until 10 PM, offering visitors exciting gaming experiences featuring arcade games, interactive activities, and gaming tournaments held every Friday and Saturday. Visitors can access the experience by spending a minimum of BD 10 at any store in The Avenues -Bahrain, after which they will receive an entry ticket to the event.

Tournament registrations are now open to the public online. Competitions takes place every Friday and Saturday at 4 PM, featuring popular titles including EA Sports FC 26, Tekken 8, and Rocket League, with weekly prizes awarded to the top three winners. The tournament finals will be held on May 29th and 30th, 2026, where top players will compete for the ultimate prize and bring the event to a memorable and celebratory close.

The Avenues Mall invite all gaming enthusiasts to join us for a month of fun, competition, and enjoy unforgettable gameplay.