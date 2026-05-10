Manama: Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the leading bank supporting small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched its “Sanad” financing programme to provide SMEs with working capital solutions under accessible and flexible terms. The initiative forms part of BDB’s ongoing efforts to foster the growth of this vital sector and enhance its resilience amid changing economic conditions.

The Sanad programme aims to empower SMEs by facilitating easier access to liquidity, thereby easing financial pressures, supporting business continuity, improving cash flow management, and enabling enterprises to seize sustainable expansion opportunities.

The introduction of Sanad is consistent with BDB’s strategic mandate to position the SME sector as a key driver of national economic growth. It further reinforces Bahrain’s broader ambitions to expand the role of the private sector and build long-term economic resilience, within a supportive regulatory framework established by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB).

Applications for the programme will be open for one month only, starting from 10th May till 10th June. With a range of competitive benefits, including a grace period of up to 12 months, competitive profit rates and a repayment tenor of up to five years, Sanad delivers immediate financial support together with long-term flexibility to efficiently address the needs of businesses across different stages of their growth.

“The launch of Sanad reflects our firm commitment to supporting SMEs, which remain central to Bahrain’s economic growth. As market conditions continue to shift, it is essential to provide financing solutions that enable businesses to pursue growth with greater confidence. Through this programme, we are offering a sustainable financing model that responds to the needs of entrepreneurs, strengthens their ability to adapt to challenges, and supports the wider national efforts to build a more diversified and resilient economy, in line with the CBB’s regulatory oversight,” Ali Al Aradi, Chief Banking Officer BDB, said.