Manama: Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), the leading bank supporting small and medium enterprises in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the launch of a special campaign encouraging clients to register for its digital banking services via the tijara platform. The initiative forms part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to advance digital transformation and expand access to its suite of innovative banking solutions tailored for SMEs.

Running from 11 May to 11 July 2026, the campaign will see a total of 10 winners selected. Each winner will receive a cash prize of BHD 50, bringing the total prize value to BHD 500.

The campaign targets BDB’s SME clients and features simple and accessible participation criteria. Eligible clients are required to register on the tijara platform.

“This campaign reflects our commitment to accelerating digital transformation and enhancing access to efficient and flexible financial solutions for SMEs. Through the tijara platform, we aim to deliver an integrated banking experience that supports them in managing businesses more effectively. We also seek to encourage wider adoption of digital solutions, thereby improving the efficiency of financial operations and supporting sustainable business growth in line with the Kingdom’s vision for a more advanced digital economy,” Ali Al Aradi, Chief Banking Officer of BDB, said,

The launch of this campaign underscores BDB’s strategic focus on introducing practical initiatives that promote the use of digital channels and respond to evolving market expectations. It further contributes to enhancing service efficiency and the delivery of faster, more accessible banking solutions that support business growth and foster a more dynamic economic environment.

The Bank continues to strengthen its digital ecosystem, reinforcing the competitiveness of the SME sector and supporting its vital role in driving economic development across the Kingdom of Bahrain.