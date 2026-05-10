Manama: Arabian Gulf University (AGU) has opened registration for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program in partnership with the French ESSEC Business School, in specialisations including Public-Private Partnerships and Utilities Management. The program is part of the graduate and doctoral academic programs offered at the College of Education, Administrative and Technical Sciences for citizens and Arab residents of the GCC for the academic year 2026/2027, within its expansion plans to provide a range of specialised programs that meet the development needs of the region and keep pace with the future requirements of the Gulf labour market.

Professor Adel Ismail Al-Alawi, Coordinator of the MBA Program at the College of Education, Administrative and Technical Sciences at the AGU emphasised that this partnership with ESSEC reflects the close cooperation between the two institutions to achieve academic excellence and regional influence, in line with quality assurance standards in higher education. This cooperation also aims to graduate Gulf leaders who develop and strengthen the Gulf economy, motivating them to progress towards professional and personal success.

Prof Al-Alawi expressed the university’s pride in this unique partnership, which has resulted in the graduation of over 215 distinguished business leaders from the Gulf, with an additional 49 graduates expected in June 2026. He emphasized the university’s commitment to providing a work environment that nurtures innovation by strengthening international partnerships with one of the most prestigious French universities.

“The most important feature of this program is its provision of a specialised experience in the field of business administration, which not only equips graduates with the skills necessary for success, but further provides them with a deep understanding of public-private partnerships and utilities management.” The curriculum’s design paves the way for graduates to succeed, helping them overcome challenges and capitalise on opportunities at the forefront of modern infrastructure development. He also noted the program’s focus on digital transformation, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to keep pace with the ever-evolving global technological landscape.

“This program is ranked third globally among MBA programs,” he added. “It represents the culmination of academic cooperation between the French Republic and the Kingdom of Bahrain, in fruitful cooperation with AGU and ESSEC. The program was carefully designed to address the unique challenges of the Gulf region while integrating international standards of excellence, combining theoretical knowledge with practical field experience to achieve genuine successes. Hundreds of young graduates have assumed leadership positions in ministries, companies, and institutions operating in the public and private sectors in the Gulf, demonstrating Gulf countries’ high confidence in the MBA program and the strength of its outputs.”

It is worth noting that this program falls within the university’s strategic direction to promote scientific research, support innovation, and meet the needs of the Gulf and Arab labour markets through high-quality programs and modern practical applications. Admission requires that students be citizens of a GCC country, but Arab residents may also be accepted. Applicants’ bachelor’s degree GPA must not be less than 3.0, and the student must have achieved the required score (depending on the major) on the British IELTS test or its equivalent American TOEFL test. Students must also pass a personal interview and any exams or academic requirements specified by the program and approved by the university, in addition to submitting a health fitness test certificate, and a certificate of good conduct from their university.