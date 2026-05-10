Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Merak Capital, a Saudi-based investment firm licensed by the Capital Market Authority, leads a $1.65illion investment round in Hakeem Health alongside Sanabil 500. Hakeem Health is a healthcare technology company developing an AI-powered medical assistant that delivers real-time, evidence-based clinical insights at the point of care in multiple languages.

Hakeem Health’s flagship platform, HakeemDx, is a clinical decision support engine that integrates with hospital systems, including EMRs and lab platforms, to deliver real-time, bilingual (Arabic/English), evidence-based guidance to clinicians at the point of care, reducing medical errors and supporting better patient outcomes.

Operating on a scalable SaaS model, Hakeem Health is targeting institutional adoption across hospitals, universities and healthcare payers through recurring contracts. With more than 2,000 hospitals across key regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt, the company is positioned for regional growth.

The investment aligns with Merak Capital’s strategy to support high-growth technology companies, with a focus on artificial intelligence as a driver of innovation. It also reflects the firm’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, supporting digital transformation and the development of knowledge-based industries.

“AI is already delivering measurable productivity gains across industries, and healthcare remains a critical area for impact. Hakeem addresses key challenges in clinical decision-making by enabling faster, more accurate assessments that can improve patient outcomes. Backed by a team with deep industry experience, this represents the kind of innovation we are proud to support,” Abdulelah Alshareef, Principal of Venture Capital at Merak Capital, said.

“Our mission is to help clinicians make better decisions, faster, so patients receive better care. Merak Capital’s investment reinforces that mission and supports the next phase of our growth. This funding enables us to expand our platform “HakeemDx” across hospitals and health systems in the GCC and continue building AI solutions that clinicians trust,” Bilal Adi, Founder and CEO of Hakeem Health, said.

With this investment, Hakeem Health is positioned to accelerate institutional adoption of HakeemDx across the GCC, as regional healthcare systems increasingly look to AI to drive clinical efficiency and quality of care.