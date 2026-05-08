Manama: In recognition of the enduring influence of the written word and its vital role in shaping social consciousness, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), the leading provider of digital Islamic banking services in the Kingdom, hosted a special event at the Sheraton Bahrain to celebrate Bahraini Press Day.

The annual celebration, observed on May 7th, serves as a testament to the “Partnership in Narrative” between the financial and media sectors. This synergy aligns BisB’s mission to simplify finance with the media’s expertise in demystifying economic concepts. The partnership transcends traditional news reporting, evolving into a shared commitment to documenting national milestones and transforming financial data into compelling, human-centric stories that resonate across both print and digital platforms.

“At BisB, we believe that Islamic banking is fundamentally a value-driven system built on integrity and transparency—the very same pillars that uphold the noble profession of journalism. While we manage the financial aspirations of our people, a responsible press manages their intellectual aspirations. It is this parallel dedication that underpins the stability and growth of our society,” Fatema Al-Alawi, Chief Executive Officer of BisB, said.

The event was attended by Ms. Fatema Al-Alawi and senior management from BisB, alongside editors-in-chief, prominent journalists, photographers, and key figures from the Kingdom’s leading media institutions.

BisB remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering strong ties with the media, recognizing their vital role in supporting Bahrain’s development journey, chronicling its progress, and reinforcing social cohesion.