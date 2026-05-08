MANAMA: The Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization in the Kingdom of Bahrain celebrated the 30th anniversary of its establishment during a ceremony held on Wednesday evening at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel – Muharraq Hall. The event was attended by H.E. Abdullah Fakhro, H.E. Shaikh Ibrahim bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Honorary chairman of the International Center for Entrepreneurship and Investment, along with a large number of senior government officials, representatives of international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, private sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders.

The celebration marked three decades of UNIDO’s contributions in Bahrain to supporting industrial development, enhancing investment, and strengthening international cooperation, in line with the Kingdom’s economic vision.

The occasion also commemorated the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Bahraini Entrepreneurship Development and Investment Program (EDIP), one of UNIDO’s flagship initiatives, which is currently implemented in 56 countries worldwide to support entrepreneurship, develop small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and promote sustainable industrial growth.

Over the past 30 years, UNIDO’s office in Bahrain has achieved numerous milestones, contributing to the implementation of hundreds of development programs and initiatives, and supporting millions of entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs globally. It has also facilitated a wide range of international investment opportunities in the industrial sector. Furthermore, the office has played a pivotal role in building strategic partnerships with governmental and private entities at both local and international levels, as well as promoting technology transfer and industrial knowledge.

The Bahraini model, over the past 25 years, has empowered thousands of projects worldwide by providing training, capacity building, and facilitating access to finance and markets, making it one of the leading global tools for supporting industrial entrepreneurship.

Dr. Hashim Hussein emphasized that these achievements come under the wise vision of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, which is reflected in the comprehensive reform program focused on empowering youth and women and enhancing their role in national development. He also noted that His Majesty was honored in 2016 by UNIDO during its 50th anniversary celebrations, in recognition of his forward-looking vision in supporting youth and women at both national and international levels.

He further highlighted the continuous support and significant efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in strengthening the economic environment, fostering entrepreneurship, and supporting innovation, thereby contributing to sustainable development and reinforcing Bahrain’s position as an international hub for entrepreneurship and investment.

As part of the celebration, the event featured a video showcasing the office’s achievements over the past 30 years, along with a series of impactful testimonials from beneficiaries and partners from Bahrain and the region. These testimonials highlighted their experiences and success stories, emphasizing the positive impact of the office’s programs and initiatives in supporting entrepreneurs and enhancing institutional capabilities. They also underscored the value of strategic partnerships in achieving tangible and sustainable results, reflecting mutual trust and the importance of constructive collaboration in empowering projects, fostering innovation, and supporting economic development in their respective countries. UNIDO’s office in Bahrain is considered one of the leading offices globally, having contributed to advancing a diversified, innovation-driven economy, enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector, and creating quality employment opportunities—making it a successful model of international cooperation in industrial development.