MANAMA: Almaty, Kazakhstan: BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, will crown an undisputed BRAVE CF Featherweight World Champion in the main event of BRAVE CF 105, taking place at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday, May 31, as Ukraine’s Omar Solomanov collides with Zimbabwe’s Nicholas Hwende in a monumental showdown with coveted gold on the line.

The divisional crown became available after Nemat “Eagle” Abdrashitov was eased out of the throne following a period of inactivity, opening the door for two of the promotion’s most dangerous competitors to battle for supremacy in one of the most talent-rich weight classes in BRAVE CF.

“This is the moment I have worked for my entire career. Winning the Interim World Title last year proved that I belong among the elite, but now I have the opportunity to become the official king of the featherweight division. I am ready to make that statement in Almaty.”

“This fight carries massive significance for my career. The chance to become a two-division World Champion is rare in this sport, and I am fully prepared for the challenge. Moments like this define greatness, and I intend to seize it,” Nicholas Hwende, Former BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion, said.

Armed with a professional record of 14-3, including eight victories by knockout and three by submission, Solomanov has evolved into one of the most feared athletes at 145 pounds. Victorious in five of his last six appearances, the Ukrainian standout has displayed a relentless style built on aggression, precision, and composure under pressure,” Omar Solomanov, BRAVE CF Interim Featherweight World Champion, said.

His defining breakthrough came at BRAVE CF 98 in September 2025, where he dominated Kazakh rival Rauan “Shymyr” Bekbolat over five rounds in their highly anticipated rematch. Solomanov earned a unanimous decision triumph to capture the BRAVE CF Interim Featherweight World Title.

Now, Solomanov has the chance to erase the word “interim” and officially ascend to the division’s summit. However, standing across from him will be a proven mixed martial artist with ambitions of making history.

Hwende is no stranger to World Championship pressure under the BRAVE CF banner. The Zimbabwean previously held the BRAVE Bantamweight World Title and has consistently showcased his ability to perform on the organization’s biggest stage.

Owning a 10-2 professional record, Hwende has competed six times under the BRAVE CF bright lights, earning four victories during that stretch. Among those triumphs was his impressive featherweight debut against “The Stalker” Xie Bin at BRAVE CF 98, where he silenced the Chinese veteran’s supporters with a disciplined and well-rounded performance enroute to a unanimous decision victory.

At BRAVE CF 105, Hwende has the opportunity to achieve what only a select few athletes in the sport have accomplished by becoming a two-division World Champion.

With two elite competitors chasing immortality, BRAVE CF 105 promises an unforgettable night in Kazakhstan as Solomanov and Hwende prepare to leave everything inside the cage in pursuit of undisputed featherweight glory.