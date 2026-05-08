MANAMA: IGA said that the national media is a vital pillar in the national development of the Kingdom.

Marking the Bahrain Press Day, IGA said it deeply value the responsible role of Bahrain’s press and media in upholding the highest standards of credibility and professionalism, while reflecting the Kingdom’s continued progress and comprehensive development. “We also highly value your continued partnership in supporting iGA’s projects and initiatives. Your contribution has been always instrumental in communicating iGA’s key messages, raising awareness of Bahrain’s digital transformation journey, and strengthening access to accurate and reliable information for all segments of society.”